3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7878 Tucker Drive
7878 Tucker Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2003 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6330 Yorkshire Rd
6330 Yorkshire Road, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1142 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925287)
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
803 W Levi Rd
803 West Levi Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$665
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 W Levi Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Whiteville - Alice Neighborhood Watch
404 Stoneham Road
404 Stoneham Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Fantastic 3 Beds 1 Bath home in Whitehaven area perfect for your family! This has gone under full renovation and features new roof, new AC, new furnace, new water heater and a whole lot more! Don't miss this out! Call now for showings! 901-602-5737
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
7305 Lucia Lane
7305 Lucia Lane, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1638 sqft
Available for immediate move in, there is plenty to love about this stylish home! For starters, the inviting living room features shimmering, deep cherry finish flooring and a loads of updates.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Whiteville - Alice Neighborhood Watch
409 Whiteville Avenue
409 Whiteville Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1252 sqft
This great 3-bedroom 2-bath property will soon feature brand new roof, new water heater, new A/C, new furnace, and refinished flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
353 McFarland Drive
353 Mcfarland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1422 sqft
This beautiful home is going under renovation and will feature brand new roof, new A/C, new water heater, new furnace, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new light fixtures, updated bathroom, and many more! Call now for showings 901-602-5737!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4100 Maumee Street
4100 Maumee Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1115 sqft
This 3 bedroom property is undergoing a major renovation. Updates include New roof, New HVAC , remodeled bedrooms, New stove, and New dishwasher to be installed. Call now for showing 901-602-5737!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
9043 Triple Crown Loop
9043 Triple Crown Loop West, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1154 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! - This cheerful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be yours. It offers a spacious great room with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful hearth fireplace.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4264 Westmont St
4264 Westmont Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4228 Brookway Street
4228 Brookway Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
If you are looking for a perfect home, you need to watch out for this property. This 3 beds 1 bath property is undergoing major renovations that you'll surely love.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Shores Property Owners Association
5164 Aureen Dr
5164 Aureen Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
2043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5164 Aureen Dr in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3285 Mayfair Dr
3285 Mayfair Drive, Horn Lake, MS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3285 Mayfair Dr in Horn Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9091 Kaitlyn Dr S
9091 Kaitlyn Drive South, Walls, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9091 Kaitlyn Dr S in Walls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lynchburg
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$625
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
4 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.