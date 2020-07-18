Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lee County, MS
/
115 White Water Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 White Water Lane
115 White Water Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 White Water Ln, Lee County, MS 38866
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 White Water Lane have any available units?
115 White Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee County, MS
.
Is 115 White Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
115 White Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 White Water Lane pet-friendly?
No, 115 White Water Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee County
.
Does 115 White Water Lane offer parking?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not offer parking.
Does 115 White Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 White Water Lane have a pool?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not have a pool.
Does 115 White Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 115 White Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 White Water Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 White Water Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
