Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Laurelwood Apartments is truly THE place for you to call HOME! We offer an excellent staff who is at your service at all times. If you are looking for a family oriented, laid back atmosphere, then you need not look any further. We want for you to be a part of our family here at Laurelwood Apartments, so call today for more information on your new home! Our rates reflect our options for 12 month leases, please contact our office for further information and lease rates.