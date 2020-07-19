Rent Calculator
Lafayette County, MS
134 CR 149
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
134 CR 149
134 Anchorage Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
134 Anchorage Road, Lafayette County, MS 38655
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bath , Fenced Backyard - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FQiPeP8EvQG
(RLNE5917442)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 CR 149 have any available units?
134 CR 149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette County, MS
.
Is 134 CR 149 currently offering any rent specials?
134 CR 149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 CR 149 pet-friendly?
No, 134 CR 149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette County
.
Does 134 CR 149 offer parking?
No, 134 CR 149 does not offer parking.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 CR 149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 CR 149 have a pool?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have a pool.
Does 134 CR 149 have accessible units?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have accessible units.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have units with air conditioning.
