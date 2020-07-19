All apartments in Lafayette County
Find more places like 134 CR 149.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette County, MS
/
134 CR 149
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

134 CR 149

134 Anchorage Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

134 Anchorage Road, Lafayette County, MS 38655

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bath , Fenced Backyard - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FQiPeP8EvQG

(RLNE5917442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 CR 149 have any available units?
134 CR 149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette County, MS.
Is 134 CR 149 currently offering any rent specials?
134 CR 149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 CR 149 pet-friendly?
No, 134 CR 149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette County.
Does 134 CR 149 offer parking?
No, 134 CR 149 does not offer parking.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 CR 149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 CR 149 have a pool?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have a pool.
Does 134 CR 149 have accessible units?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have accessible units.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 CR 149 have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 CR 149 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOxford, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College