Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Reserve of Jackson

2501 River Oaks Blvd · (833) 274-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 River Oaks Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve of Jackson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect at The Reserve of Jackson Apartments.

Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At The Reserve of Jackson Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!

Call now to make The Reserve of Jackson YOUR new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 security bond (non-refundable); $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. Aquariums will be allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve of Jackson have any available units?
Reserve of Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve of Jackson have?
Some of Reserve of Jackson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve of Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve of Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve of Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve of Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Reserve of Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Reserve of Jackson offers parking.
Does Reserve of Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve of Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve of Jackson have a pool?
Yes, Reserve of Jackson has a pool.
Does Reserve of Jackson have accessible units?
No, Reserve of Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve of Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve of Jackson has units with dishwashers.
