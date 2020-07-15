All apartments in Jackson
Jackson, MS
Hampton House Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

Hampton House Apartments

601 Northpointe Pkwy · (201) 584-9810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look today, lease today, $ave $150! Ask one of our leasing consultants how you can save TODAY!
Jackson
Location

601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 607C · Avail. Aug 23

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton House Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
package receiving
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life. After relaxing at our sparkling pool or cooling down after a brisk workout in our fitness center, you'll see that Hampton House Apartments is more than a place to call home!Come to Hampton House Apartments and discover the benefits of having our friendly and attentive staff serve you. Once you visit us, you'll quickly see why Hampton House Apartments is the community choice in Jackson. Call us today and schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet; $150 for second pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton House Apartments have any available units?
Hampton House Apartments has a unit available for $1,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton House Apartments have?
Some of Hampton House Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton House Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look today, lease today, $ave $150! Ask one of our leasing consultants how you can save TODAY!
Is Hampton House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hampton House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments offers parking.
Does Hampton House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments has a pool.
Does Hampton House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hampton House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
