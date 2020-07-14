Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly package receiving

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Your new home awaits at Belvedere Cove Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Jackson, Mississippi.



Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our peaceful community provides one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, and onsite laundry.



Belvedere Cove offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to downtown Jackson, with close proximity to US-51 and US-49!



With apartments and townhomes that combine convenience and quality, Belvedere Cove Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

