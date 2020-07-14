All apartments in Jackson
Jackson, MS
Belvedere Cove Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Belvedere Cove Apartments

2625 Belvedere Dr · (833) 307-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS 39212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C03 · Avail. Aug 6

$510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit D15 · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit G03 · Avail. now

$635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belvedere Cove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
package receiving
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Your new home awaits at Belvedere Cove Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Jackson, Mississippi.

Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our peaceful community provides one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, and onsite laundry.

Belvedere Cove offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to downtown Jackson, with close proximity to US-51 and US-49!

With apartments and townhomes that combine convenience and quality, Belvedere Cove Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign O

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belvedere Cove Apartments have any available units?
Belvedere Cove Apartments has 11 units available starting at $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does Belvedere Cove Apartments have?
Some of Belvedere Cove Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belvedere Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Belvedere Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belvedere Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Belvedere Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Belvedere Cove Apartments offer parking?
No, Belvedere Cove Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Belvedere Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belvedere Cove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belvedere Cove Apartments have a pool?
No, Belvedere Cove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Belvedere Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Belvedere Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Belvedere Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Belvedere Cove Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
