5155 Wayneland Drive - 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

5155 Wayneland Drive - 1

5155 Wayneland Drive · (601) 988-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5155 Wayneland Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
2 parking spaces included. Free usage of dog park nearby. Basic Comcast included in rent.
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in North Jackson. Secure gated complex with access to clubhouse and swimming pool. Close to Northside dr and all shopping. Separate kitchen and dining room, living room features built in shelving. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer/dryer included. Fenced in patio area. Groundskeeping is tacen care of by the complex. $1350/month, $1000 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have any available units?
5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have?
Some of 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 Wayneland Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
