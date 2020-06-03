5155 Wayneland Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool

2 parking spaces included. Free usage of dog park nearby. Basic Comcast included in rent.

Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in North Jackson. Secure gated complex with access to clubhouse and swimming pool. Close to Northside dr and all shopping. Separate kitchen and dining room, living room features built in shelving. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer/dryer included. Fenced in patio area. Groundskeeping is tacen care of by the complex. $1350/month, $1000 security deposit.