Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom. Includes ceiling fan in living room and even one on the front porch! Has laundry hookups in a separate room off the back porch. Located in a quiet neighborhood as well. Spacious and well taken care of yard with trees for great shade.

This is a new remodeled home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom. Includes ceiling fan in living room and even on the front porch! Has laundry hookups in a separate room off the porch. Located in a quiet neighborhood as well. Spacious and well taken care of yard with trees for great shade.