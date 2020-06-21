Rent Calculator
Jackson, MS
/
349 Queen Julianna
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
349 Queen Julianna
349 Queen Julianna Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
349 Queen Julianna Lane, Jackson, MS 39209
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 Queen Julianna have any available units?
349 Queen Julianna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson, MS
.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jackson Rent Report
.
Is 349 Queen Julianna currently offering any rent specials?
349 Queen Julianna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Queen Julianna pet-friendly?
No, 349 Queen Julianna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jackson
.
Does 349 Queen Julianna offer parking?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not offer parking.
Does 349 Queen Julianna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Queen Julianna have a pool?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not have a pool.
Does 349 Queen Julianna have accessible units?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Queen Julianna have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Queen Julianna have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Queen Julianna does not have units with air conditioning.
