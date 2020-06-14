2919 Lakewood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! See viewing and application instructions below: Office open Monday through Friday; 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Speak with our local Leasing Agent(s) by calling (769) 301-1216; or contact our local Property Management team and dial (769) 224-0292 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment! Just click the “Enter Property Yourself” button to the right to get started! Here’s a link to an instructional video on how to self-view our homes: https://rentlysupport.groovehq.com/knowledge_base/topics/phone-test. If you’re having any issues signing up or signing in, please contact the Client Specialist, Steffi Fernandes at steffi@rently.com and he’ll be happy to help you! ONLINE APPLICATION(S): 1) www.rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ 2) Find address for which you are applying 3) Click “Apply Now” 4) Application cost $45 per persons over the age of 18 year’s old. However, you must be 21 years or older to become a leaseholder. The pet deposit is $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. Pet rent is $25 monthly for the first pet and $10 monthly for each additional. CONREX will not approve any applicant(s) with any felonies within the past seven (7) years; ANY felony offense related to property damage or of a violent or sexual nature; any misdemeanor or felony offense requiring registration as a sex offender; OR any violent crime against a minor child. Also, CONREX will not accept any applicant(s) with any bankruptcy (even discharged) in the last twenty-four (24) months; evictions within the past five (5) years; OR any judgement still showing a balance. ALL ABOVE STATED SITUATIONS WILL RESULT IN AN AUTOMATIC DENIAL. NO EXCEPTIONS.

