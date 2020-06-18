2561 Crestleigh Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

If you rent this house before the first of the month you get a free flat screen TV! Call a leasing agent now to schedule a showing (601) 376-9128, and press extension 2. ***All promotions and incentives extended are approved by and paid for by the property owner.



If the video tour doesn't load here in the pics, then please copy and paste this link:



https://youtu.be/0AA1h3xi5yw



This fantastic South Jackson 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms is ready now for you, your family and your friends. It's great! Check out the high resolution pictures. You'll see what we mean.



We'd love to show it to you. Give us a ring (601) 376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.

Please watch the video tour! It is shot in Hi-Def, so it may take a few extra seconds to load. Be patient - I promise it is worth it!



This house is gorgeous, and it will be gone soon, ones like this go quickly.

We think you will love the big living room and the sunken den, a great place to curl up and watch TV. When you look at the pics and the video watch for make sure to notice:



* the front facade is beautiful and it has a big front yard too

* the spacious living and dining spaces

* Fully updated kitchen



You'll love the attention to detail that this renovation has polished this house up to be. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom has seen the royal treatment!



* New fixtures

* Updated floors

* all new paint inside and out

* Updated kitchen

* updated bathrooms

* Central HVAC

* New appliances to be set when the tenant moves in



Sincerely, you just won't believe what you see when you walk in the door, all at this price... You've got great living spaces to spread out in, a big kitchen, a carport, a big backyard (all on a great lot).



Call now! We'd love to show it to you. To schedule a showing, please call us at 601-376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.



No pets.



HUD is accepted on this home.



How to lease a house from JXN Housing:



JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:



1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.



2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.



3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)



4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.



5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.



Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.