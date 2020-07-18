All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 1202 Poplar Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
1202 Poplar Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

1202 Poplar Boulevard

1202 Poplar Boulevard · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1202 Poplar Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Belhaven house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Yep, everyone gets their own bathroom. Copy and paste this link in your browser for an immersing experience:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Ry6XxbLoUs&mls=1

A big Belhaven house - right in the middle of the neighborhood. This house is on the corner of Poplar and Olive, up on the hill, facing South. Watch the video tour! You'll love the spacious layout with the large living room, screened in porch, formal dining room (which has lovely southern and western light, the breakfast room, and the big kitchen (complete with frig, range and a dishwasher. Most folks' first comment is "Three bathrooms? Wow, we each get our own bathroom? That's great." We think you'll love that too. Please call 601-376-9128 and press extension 2 to be immediately connected to our leasing agents. They're waiting to take your call and show you the house.

Have questions? Call us!

Section 8 HUD vouchers are not accepted on this house.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have any available units?
1202 Poplar Boulevard has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have?
Some of 1202 Poplar Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Poplar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Poplar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Poplar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Poplar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1202 Poplar Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Poplar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1202 Poplar Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1202 Poplar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Poplar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Poplar Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1202 Poplar Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr
Jackson, MS 39212
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd
Jackson, MS 39212
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Byram, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity