All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 1020 N JEFFERSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

1020 N JEFFERSON ST

1020 North Jefferson Street · (601) 842-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS 39202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202. This is a recently renovated Upper level two bedroom one bath charming apartment with lots of natural light and all of the classic Belhaven qualities you want. Features include 750 square feet, fresh paint, new lighting, original wood flooring, Granite countertops in the kitchen, tile surrounds in bath, ceiling fans in both bedroom and living areas, bedrooms with small walk in closets, wood blinds, central heat and air, off street parking, security doors, and a building with a family like atmosphere. Available now! Centrally located and walking distance to Belhaven College, Mcdade's Market, Lou's Full Service, Baptist Hospital, Fenian's Pub and the new Baptist Town Center is just across the street. Watch the Belhaven Nights annual concert or just hang out as the Mississippi Blues Marathon runs by all from your front yard. Be on I-55 in minutes. Minimum 1 year Lease required, $1100 a month, $600 Deposit. Pets ok with Animal Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
1020 N JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 1020 N JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 N JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1020 N JEFFERSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St
Jackson, MS 39209
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson 3 BedroomsJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity