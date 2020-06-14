1020 N JEFFERSON ST

Amenities

Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202. This is a recently renovated Upper level two bedroom one bath charming apartment with lots of natural light and all of the classic Belhaven qualities you want. Features include 750 square feet, fresh paint, new lighting, original wood flooring, Granite countertops in the kitchen, tile surrounds in bath, ceiling fans in both bedroom and living areas, bedrooms with small walk in closets, wood blinds, central heat and air, off street parking, security doors, and a building with a family like atmosphere. Available now! Centrally located and walking distance to Belhaven College, Mcdade's Market, Lou's Full Service, Baptist Hospital, Fenian's Pub and the new Baptist Town Center is just across the street. Watch the Belhaven Nights annual concert or just hang out as the Mississippi Blues Marathon runs by all from your front yard. Be on I-55 in minutes. Minimum 1 year Lease required, $1100 a month, $600 Deposit. Pets ok with Animal Fee.