Jackson County, MS
7040 Red Bud Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7040 Red Bud Ct
7040 Red Bud Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7040 Red Bud Court, Jackson County, MS 39564
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Pinehurst S/D, this 3 bed, 2 bath home is close to schools, shopping, entertainment and the Interstate. This home features a fireplace and a large fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have any available units?
7040 Red Bud Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson County, MS
.
What amenities does 7040 Red Bud Ct have?
Some of 7040 Red Bud Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7040 Red Bud Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Red Bud Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Red Bud Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Red Bud Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jackson County
.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Red Bud Ct offers parking.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Red Bud Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have a pool?
No, 7040 Red Bud Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have accessible units?
No, 7040 Red Bud Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Red Bud Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Red Bud Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 Red Bud Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
