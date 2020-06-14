Apartment List
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Horn Lake
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Parkway Village
22 Units Available
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$465
750 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Riverside
1 Unit Available
2169 Kansas St.
2169 Kansas Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
Small and cozy apartment near downtown - Property Id: 295328 This newly remodeled one bedroom apartment comes with name brand appliances, ceiling fans, and tub and shower combination. Customs blinds cover all insulated windows.

Bethel Grove
1 Unit Available
2341 Lowell Ave (Bethel Grove)
2341 Lowell Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
1336 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Orange Mound
1 Unit Available
2386 Lamar Cir (Orange Mound)
2386 Lamar Circle, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Orange Mound
1 Unit Available
2388 Lamar Cir (Orange Mound)
2388 Lamar Circle, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Bethel Grove
1 Unit Available
2319 POE
2319 Poe Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$360
Hardwood and tile. Security windows. Large yard. Off street parking. Duplex available 6/10/2020. Call listing agent for appointment

1 Unit Available
1364 Gleason Ave.
1364 Gleason Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$475
504 sqft
Cute Duplex off 51 & S. Parkway - This is a one bedroom one bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There are nice wood floors throughout the property as well with a great sized living room and nice sized bedroom.

June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Horn Lake rent trends were flat over the past month

Horn Lake rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Horn Lake over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Horn Lake metro for which we have data. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,306; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $839, is the only other major city besides Horn Lake to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.8%).
    • Germantown, Ridgeland, and Pearl have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.3%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Horn Lake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Horn Lake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1000 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Horn Lake.
    • While rents in Horn Lake fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

