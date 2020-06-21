All apartments in Horn Lake
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5134 Karen Drive

5134 Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Karen Drive, Horn Lake, MS 38637

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5134 Karen Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! Coming Available Mid to Late June! - More pics to come!

To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***

Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.

Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

More Information about this Property:
~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068 Ext 1

(RLNE5831489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 Karen Drive have any available units?
5134 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horn Lake, MS.
How much is rent in Horn Lake, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 Karen Drive have?
Some of 5134 Karen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5134 Karen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5134 Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5134 Karen Drive offer parking?
No, 5134 Karen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5134 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5134 Karen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 5134 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5134 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5134 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5134 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
