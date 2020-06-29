All apartments in Hinds County
Find more places like 1767 Brookhollow Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hinds County, MS
/
1767 Brookhollow Cir
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:58 AM

1767 Brookhollow Cir

1767 Brookhollow Circle · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1767 Brookhollow Circle, Hinds County, MS 39212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New roof - 2016
Completely renovated - carpet, kitchen and bathrooms

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2. (If you'd like to speak with a specific leasing agent simply call us 601-376-9128, and press extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have any available units?
1767 Brookhollow Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinds County, MS.
Is 1767 Brookhollow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1767 Brookhollow Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 Brookhollow Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinds County.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir offer parking?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have a pool?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have accessible units?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1767 Brookhollow Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1767 Brookhollow Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1767 Brookhollow Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr
Clinton, MS 39056
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd
Byram, MS 39272
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd
Clinton, MS 39056
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSByram, MSFlowood, MS
Pearl, MSRichland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity