Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table

The Reserve at Park Place Apartments offers a lifestyle you so richly deserve! Quaint in its southern charm, The Reserve at Park Place Apartment Homes feature spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes designed with the extra touches that make The Reserve a place you are proud to call home. Expect to find The Reserve to be the most comfortable, quiet and convenient apartments in Hattiesburg. Our professional, courteous staff look forward to serving you!