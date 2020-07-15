All apartments in Hattiesburg
Piedmont Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Piedmont Park

78 Wisteria Dr · (601) 299-4356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Wisteria Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-142 · Avail. Aug 7

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-71 · Avail. Aug 7

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piedmont Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Your new home awaits at Piedmont Park Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides one-, two-, and three- bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as our swimming pool, walk-in closets, and a clubhouse.

Piedmont Park offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to everything you need, with close proximity to US-49 and US-11!

With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Piedmont Park Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-$150
fee: $100-$150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piedmont Park have any available units?
Piedmont Park has 2 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Piedmont Park have?
Some of Piedmont Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piedmont Park currently offering any rent specials?
Piedmont Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piedmont Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Piedmont Park is pet friendly.
Does Piedmont Park offer parking?
No, Piedmont Park does not offer parking.
Does Piedmont Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Piedmont Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Piedmont Park have a pool?
Yes, Piedmont Park has a pool.
Does Piedmont Park have accessible units?
No, Piedmont Park does not have accessible units.
Does Piedmont Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Piedmont Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Piedmont Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Piedmont Park does not have units with air conditioning.
