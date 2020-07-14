Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Your new home awaits at Park Pines Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides one-, two-, and three- bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as our swimming pool, walk-in closets, and a clubhouse.



Park Pines offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to everything you need, with close proximity to US-49 and US-11!



With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Park Pines Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online