Hattiesburg, MS
Park Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Park Pines

Open Now until 6pm
447 William Carey Parkway · (833) 414-0458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

447 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Pines.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Your new home awaits at Park Pines Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides one-, two-, and three- bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as our swimming pool, walk-in closets, and a clubhouse.

Park Pines offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to everything you need, with close proximity to US-49 and US-11!

With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Park Pines Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-$150
fee: $100-$150
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Pines have any available units?
Park Pines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hattiesburg, MS.
What amenities does Park Pines have?
Some of Park Pines's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Park Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Pines is pet friendly.
Does Park Pines offer parking?
No, Park Pines does not offer parking.
Does Park Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Pines have a pool?
Yes, Park Pines has a pool.
Does Park Pines have accessible units?
No, Park Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Park Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Pines does not have units with air conditioning.
