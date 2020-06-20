410 St Charles Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.



PRM, Inc.

1447 E. Pass Rd.

Gulfport, MS 39507 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5787637)