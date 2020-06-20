All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

410 St Charles Ct

410 St Charles Court · (228) 896-4446
Location

410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS 39507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

PRM, Inc.
1447 E. Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5787637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

