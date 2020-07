Amenities

3403 54th Avenue Unit B Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 2 bedroom Duplex - Apply today for this wonderful ground floor apartment. Near the CB Base and wonderful downtown Gulfport shopping and restaurants. Great storage, wood and tile flooring, and so much more.

Available in August



Contact the Southern Way Realty office at 228-214-9674

for more information or to schedule a tour of the property.

Also feel free to come by our office Monday thru Friday 8:30 - 5:00

Click on vacancies at www.southernwayrealtyllc.com to apply online.



(RLNE2977191)