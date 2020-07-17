All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3112 8th Ave Apt D

3112 8th Avenue · (228) 896-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $525 · Avail. Jul 24

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included.

PRM, Inc.
1447 E. Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have any available units?
3112 8th Ave Apt D has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have?
Some of 3112 8th Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 8th Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
3112 8th Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 8th Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 3112 8th Ave Apt D offers parking.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 8th Ave Apt D has units with air conditioning.

