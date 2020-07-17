Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like
3112 8th Ave Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gulfport, MS
/
3112 8th Ave Apt D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3112 8th Ave Apt D
3112 8th Avenue
·
(228) 896-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $525 · Avail. Jul 24
$525
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included.
PRM, Inc.
1447 E. Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5900479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have any available units?
3112 8th Ave Apt D has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have?
Some of 3112 8th Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3112 8th Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
3112 8th Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 8th Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gulfport
.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 3112 8th Ave Apt D offers parking.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 8th Ave Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 8th Ave Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 8th Ave Apt D has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd
Gulfport, MS 39503
Similar Pages
Gulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport 3 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with Balconies
Gulfport Cheap Places
Gulfport Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LA
Hattiesburg, MS
Biloxi, MS
Slidell, LA
Pascagoula, MS
Gautier, MS
Gulf Hills, MS
D'Iberville, MS
Long Beach, MS
Bay St. Louis, MS
Diamondhead, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Moss Point, MS
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross