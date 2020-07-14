All apartments in Flowood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Ashford Place

5201 Lakeland Dr · (833) 428-3062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 062 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 093 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 065 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 089 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
on-site laundry
Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect at Ashford Place Apartments.

Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At Ashford Place Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!

Come by today to view our new upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Place have any available units?
Ashford Place has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashford Place have?
Some of Ashford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Place is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Place offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Place offers parking.
Does Ashford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Place have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Place has a pool.
Does Ashford Place have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford Place has accessible units.
Does Ashford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ashford Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashford Place has units with air conditioning.
