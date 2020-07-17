All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 516 Cemetery Street A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, MS
/
516 Cemetery Street A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

516 Cemetery Street A

516 South Cemetery Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

516 South Cemetery Street, Corinth, MS 38834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$525

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$525 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309608

516 Cemetery Street, Corinth MS 38834
1056 sq feet. (lot size 2613 sq ft) (Single Detached Garage) (Shed)
Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Great Starter Home!

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$525.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $49,600.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/516-cemetery-street-corinth-ms-unit-a/309608
Property Id 309608

(RLNE5937763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Cemetery Street A have any available units?
516 Cemetery Street A has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Cemetery Street A have?
Some of 516 Cemetery Street A's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Cemetery Street A currently offering any rent specials?
516 Cemetery Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Cemetery Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Cemetery Street A is pet friendly.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A offer parking?
Yes, 516 Cemetery Street A offers parking.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Cemetery Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A have a pool?
No, 516 Cemetery Street A does not have a pool.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A have accessible units?
No, 516 Cemetery Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Cemetery Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Cemetery Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Cemetery Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 516 Cemetery Street A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, TN
Tupelo, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State Community CollegeLane College
Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity