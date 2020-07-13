Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly hot tub

The Colony Apartments offers Spacious, Modern Living for You to Enjoy!



Stay cool with our upgraded Plank Floors and our Energy Efficient Apartment Homes. Enjoy a Luxurious, Sparkling Swimming Pool with oversized Pool Deck; perfect for long summer days, and create lasting memories of family picnics at our Two Picnic Areas. Feed the fish in our Stocked Pond, or sit and watch your children play at our Playground. Your pets will Love Living at The Colony Apartments too, with ample green areas for them to run and play. Our quiet community will offer you a relaxing haven to unwind after a stressful day!



Start Loving where you Live, call us to reserve your new home today!

Don't forget to ask about our *Preferred Employer Program.



*Call for Details