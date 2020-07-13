All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Colony Apartments

3946 Highway 182 E · (833) 439-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3946 Highway 182 E, Columbus, MS 39702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05H · Avail. now

$924

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit 04E · Avail. Jul 21

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Colony Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
The Colony Apartments offers Spacious, Modern Living for You to Enjoy!

Stay cool with our upgraded Plank Floors and our Energy Efficient Apartment Homes. Enjoy a Luxurious, Sparkling Swimming Pool with oversized Pool Deck; perfect for long summer days, and create lasting memories of family picnics at our Two Picnic Areas. Feed the fish in our Stocked Pond, or sit and watch your children play at our Playground. Your pets will Love Living at The Colony Apartments too, with ample green areas for them to run and play. Our quiet community will offer you a relaxing haven to unwind after a stressful day!

Start Loving where you Live, call us to reserve your new home today!
Don't forget to ask about our *Preferred Employer Program.

*Call for Details

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Colony Apartments have any available units?
The Colony Apartments has 2 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Colony Apartments have?
Some of The Colony Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Colony Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Colony Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Colony Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Colony Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Colony Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Colony Apartments offers parking.
Does The Colony Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Colony Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Colony Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Colony Apartments has a pool.
Does The Colony Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Colony Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Colony Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Colony Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Colony Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Colony Apartments has units with air conditioning.

