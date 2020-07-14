All apartments in Clinton
Clinton, MS
Beauregard Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Beauregard Village

101 Mt Salus Rd · (601) 781-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS 39056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F5 · Avail. Oct 25

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A7D · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beauregard Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Clinton, Beauregard Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Beauregard Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Clinton.

Clinton boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Beauregard Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Clinton has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Beauregard!

Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $120
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beauregard Village have any available units?
Beauregard Village has 2 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beauregard Village have?
Some of Beauregard Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beauregard Village currently offering any rent specials?
Beauregard Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beauregard Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Beauregard Village is pet friendly.
Does Beauregard Village offer parking?
Yes, Beauregard Village offers parking.
Does Beauregard Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beauregard Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beauregard Village have a pool?
Yes, Beauregard Village has a pool.
Does Beauregard Village have accessible units?
No, Beauregard Village does not have accessible units.
Does Beauregard Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beauregard Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Beauregard Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Beauregard Village has units with air conditioning.
