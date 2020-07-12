All apartments in Byram
Reserve of Byram
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Reserve of Byram

350 Byram Dr · (833) 387-1495
Location

350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS 39272

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom - Phase I-1

$844

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

1 Bedroom w/Study - Phase II-1

$939

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom - Phase I-1

$974

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

2 Bedroom - Phase II-1

$1,077

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom - Phase I-1

$1,084

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

3 Bedroom - Phase II-1

$1,186

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve of Byram.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect at The Reserve of Byram Apartments.

Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At The Reserve of Byram Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 security bond (non-refundable); $150 admin fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. Aquariums will be allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve of Byram have any available units?
Reserve of Byram offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $844, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $974, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,084. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Reserve of Byram have?
Some of Reserve of Byram's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve of Byram currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve of Byram is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve of Byram pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve of Byram is pet friendly.
Does Reserve of Byram offer parking?
Yes, Reserve of Byram offers parking.
Does Reserve of Byram have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve of Byram does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve of Byram have a pool?
Yes, Reserve of Byram has a pool.
Does Reserve of Byram have accessible units?
No, Reserve of Byram does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve of Byram have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve of Byram has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve of Byram have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve of Byram has units with air conditioning.
