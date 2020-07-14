All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like Lakeshore Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, MS
/
Lakeshore Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Lakeshore Pointe

111 Lakeshore Dr · (833) 300-0532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS 39047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C403 · Avail. now

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D303 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to Lakeshore Pointe Resort Apartment Homes! Located on the 30,000 acre Ross Barnet Reservoir in Brandon, MS. Living here is like being on vacation year-round with all the comforts of home. Offering beautifully decorated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 security bond (non-refundable); $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore Pointe have any available units?
Lakeshore Pointe has 3 units available starting at $1,327 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeshore Pointe have?
Some of Lakeshore Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe offers parking.
Does Lakeshore Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe has a pool.
Does Lakeshore Pointe have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeshore Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeshore Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way
Brandon, MS 39047
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St
Brandon, MS 39042
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd
Brandon, MS 39042
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr
Brandon, MS 39047

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with BalconyBrandon Apartments with Gym
Brandon Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity