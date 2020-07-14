Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore Pointe.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to Lakeshore Pointe Resort Apartment Homes! Located on the 30,000 acre Ross Barnet Reservoir in Brandon, MS. Living here is like being on vacation year-round with all the comforts of home. Offering beautifully decorated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 security bond (non-refundable); $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
