Bridgewater Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 security bond (non-refundable); $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.