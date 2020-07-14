All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Bridgewater Apartments

500 Avalon Way · (601) 724-4249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS 39047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0711 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgewater Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
internet access
pool table
The lifestyle here at Bridgewater Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 security bond (non-refundable); $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgewater Apartments have any available units?
Bridgewater Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgewater Apartments have?
Some of Bridgewater Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgewater Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgewater Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgewater Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bridgewater Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments offers parking.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has a pool.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bridgewater Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has units with air conditioning.
