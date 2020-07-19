All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2740 Highway 80.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, MS
/
2740 Highway 80
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

2740 Highway 80

2740 Hwy 80 · (601) 966-6699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2740 Hwy 80, Brandon, MS 39042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 4 bath farm house on 6 acres. Master bedroom and bath 550 sq.ft (+/-) Master bedroom features 5 ft Anderson windows. 2 car garage and outside garage storage room. Tongue and groove wood throughout much of home. 500 sq. ft. of covered porch. Garden site. Home is a part of the McRae (as in the store) estate dating from when they settled here in 1850. Smokehouse believed to have built in 1851 and story has it that people from Rankin County scraped salt from the floor during the depression. Deer, wild turkey, rabbit and abundance of birdlife in backyard. Blueberry, blood peach, fig, pecan trees. Established Labyrinth under trees. Beekeeper manages small number of beehives.
All this, yet easy access: 3/10ths mile to Exit 59 on 1-20 (East Brandon exit)
18.9 miles to UMMC
Lawn care provided.
Deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Highway 80 have any available units?
2740 Highway 80 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2740 Highway 80 have?
Some of 2740 Highway 80's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Highway 80 currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Highway 80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Highway 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 Highway 80 is pet friendly.
Does 2740 Highway 80 offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Highway 80 offers parking.
Does 2740 Highway 80 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Highway 80 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Highway 80 have a pool?
No, 2740 Highway 80 does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Highway 80 have accessible units?
No, 2740 Highway 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Highway 80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 Highway 80 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Highway 80 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2740 Highway 80 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2740 Highway 80?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St
Brandon, MS 39042
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way
Brandon, MS 39047
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr
Brandon, MS 39047
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr
Brandon, MS 39047
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd
Brandon, MS 39042

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with BalconiesBrandon Apartments with Gyms
Brandon Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSClinton, MS
Byram, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity