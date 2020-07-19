2740 Highway 80

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedrooms, 4 bath farm house on 6 acres. Master bedroom and bath 550 sq.ft (+/-) Master bedroom features 5 ft Anderson windows. 2 car garage and outside garage storage room. Tongue and groove wood throughout much of home. 500 sq. ft. of covered porch. Garden site. Home is a part of the McRae (as in the store) estate dating from when they settled here in 1850. Smokehouse believed to have built in 1851 and story has it that people from Rankin County scraped salt from the floor during the depression. Deer, wild turkey, rabbit and abundance of birdlife in backyard. Blueberry, blood peach, fig, pecan trees. Established Labyrinth under trees. Beekeeper manages small number of beehives.

All this, yet easy access: 3/10ths mile to Exit 59 on 1-20 (East Brandon exit)

18.9 miles to UMMC

Lawn care provided.

Deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent