Biloxi, MS
Palm Isle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Palm Isle

Open Now until 5:30pm
251 Eisenhower Dr · (228) 231-3905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS 39531
West Biloxi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

DEER ISLAND-1

$680

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

SHIP ISLAND-1

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

DEER ISLAND-2

$830

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

CAT ISLAND-1

$790

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

HORN ISLAND-1

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

CAT ISLAND-2

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Isle.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips. Beautifully manicured lawns, two sparkling pools, and state of the art fitness center are just a few of the wonderful amenities to take advantage of at your new apartment home. We're an established community in the heart of Biloxi, and we are within minutes from the area's best casinos, Edgewater Mall, Keesler Air Force base, and miles of Mississippi's sandy beaches. Our apartments have many great features such as central air conditioning, recently updated appliances, generous closets, well-sized bedrooms, and up-graded bathrooms. Come for yourself to see our beautifully remodeled apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to $399 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $49 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Isle have any available units?
Palm Isle offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $680 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $790. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Biloxi, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Isle have?
Some of Palm Isle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Isle currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Isle pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Isle is pet friendly.
Does Palm Isle offer parking?
Yes, Palm Isle offers parking.
Does Palm Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Isle have a pool?
Yes, Palm Isle has a pool.
Does Palm Isle have accessible units?
No, Palm Isle does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Isle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Isle has units with dishwashers.
