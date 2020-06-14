All apartments in Biloxi
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

Ellington Dr., 861

861 Ellington Drive · (228) 382-3210
Location

861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS 39532
North Biloxi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy. Custom ceramic tile throughout, high ceilings, his and her closets and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen! There is a large laundry, attached garage and fenced in backyard. Does not accept Section 8

There is a $55 application fee that has to be paid to our office at:
1636 Popps Ferry Rd. #108, Biloxi, MS 39532
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy. Custom ceramic tile throughout, high ceilings, his and her closets and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen! There is a large laundry, attached garage and fenced in backyard.

Does not accept Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellington Dr., 861 have any available units?
Ellington Dr., 861 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Biloxi, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
Is Ellington Dr., 861 currently offering any rent specials?
Ellington Dr., 861 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellington Dr., 861 pet-friendly?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Biloxi.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 offer parking?
Yes, Ellington Dr., 861 does offer parking.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 have a pool?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 does not have a pool.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 have accessible units?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 does not have accessible units.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 have units with dishwashers?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ellington Dr., 861 have units with air conditioning?
No, Ellington Dr., 861 does not have units with air conditioning.
