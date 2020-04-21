117 Demontluzin Ave.

Amenities

Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.

We are located foot steps away from the beach, walking distance to all the restaurants, cafes & antique shopping. We are nestled on a quiet residental street for privacy, & we have pictures posted on a few websites to view.

The rent includes water, sewer, trash removal & pest control. We have MS Power do our electric service & all apartments have central heat & air.

Manor House Apartments