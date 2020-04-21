All apartments in Bay St. Louis
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:45 AM

117 Demontluzin Ave.

117 Demontluzin Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$735

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.
We are located foot steps away from the beach, walking distance to all the restaurants, cafes & antique shopping. We are nestled on a quiet residental street for privacy, & we have pictures posted on a few websites to view.
The rent includes water, sewer, trash removal & pest control. We have MS Power do our electric service & all apartments have central heat & air.
Please give us a call to schedule your V.I.P tour with us today. We look forward to hearing from you.

Kind Regards,

Manor House Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have any available units?
117 Demontluzin Ave. has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 117 Demontluzin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
117 Demontluzin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Demontluzin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay St. Louis.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. offer parking?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have a pool?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Demontluzin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Demontluzin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Demontluzin Ave. has units with air conditioning.
