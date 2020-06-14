All apartments in Batesville
Find more places like 210 West St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Batesville, MS
/
210 West St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

210 West St

210 West St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

210 West St, Batesville, MS 38606

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Home is located on corner lot - close to downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West St have any available units?
210 West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batesville, MS.
Is 210 West St currently offering any rent specials?
210 West St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West St pet-friendly?
No, 210 West St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batesville.
Does 210 West St offer parking?
Yes, 210 West St does offer parking.
Does 210 West St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West St have a pool?
No, 210 West St does not have a pool.
Does 210 West St have accessible units?
No, 210 West St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 West St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 West St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College