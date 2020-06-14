Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM
210 West St
210 West St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
210 West St, Batesville, MS 38606
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Home is located on corner lot - close to downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 West St have any available units?
210 West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Batesville, MS
.
Is 210 West St currently offering any rent specials?
210 West St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West St pet-friendly?
No, 210 West St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Batesville
.
Does 210 West St offer parking?
Yes, 210 West St does offer parking.
Does 210 West St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West St have a pool?
No, 210 West St does not have a pool.
Does 210 West St have accessible units?
No, 210 West St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 West St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 West St has units with air conditioning.
