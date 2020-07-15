AL
8 Apartments for rent in Wright City, MO with garages

Wright City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However...

1 Unit Available
109 Hickory Trails Drive
109 Hickory Trails Drive, Wright City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
This spacious home has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH).

1 Unit Available
102 Old Barn Drive
102 Old Barn Drive, Wright City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1275 sqft
This 3BD/2BA Tri-Level with 2-CAR GARAGE is full of UPGRADES! Vaulted great room opens to the dining rm & kitchen w/pantry, stainless steel appliances (smoothtop range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & REFRIGERATOR included), 42” soft-close maple
Results within 5 miles of Wright City

1 Unit Available
103 Old Barn Drive
103 Old Barn Dr, Lincoln County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
This 2 year NEW 4 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home has every upgrade that the builder offers. This includes ceramic flooring, granite countertops, 42' soft close cabinets, and rounded corners.
Results within 10 miles of Wright City

1 Unit Available
409 Triathlon Drive
409 Triathlon Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1430 sqft
This brand-new 3BD/2.5BA 2-story is currently under construction.

1 Unit Available
269 Firehouse
269 Firehouse Lane, Lincoln County, MO
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3126 sqft
This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out - If you take a look you'll be amazed. This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out, newer gutters and down spouts.

1 Unit Available
459 Prairie Creek Drive
459 Prairie Creek Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This newer ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH).

1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.

1 Unit Available
311 Shadow Trace Drive
311 Shadow Trace Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
This newer 3 Bed/2Bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Wright City, MO

Wright City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

