3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wright City, MO
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Hickory Trails Drive
109 Hickory Trails Drive, Wright City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
This spacious home has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH).
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Old Barn Drive
102 Old Barn Drive, Wright City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1275 sqft
This 3BD/2BA Tri-Level with 2-CAR GARAGE is full of UPGRADES! Vaulted great room opens to the dining rm & kitchen w/pantry, stainless steel appliances (smoothtop range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & REFRIGERATOR included), 42” soft-close maple
Results within 5 miles of Wright City
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Old Barn Drive
103 Old Barn Dr, Lincoln County, MO
This 2 year NEW 4 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home has every upgrade that the builder offers. This includes ceramic flooring, granite countertops, 42' soft close cabinets, and rounded corners.
Results within 10 miles of Wright City
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Triathlon Drive
409 Triathlon Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1430 sqft
This brand-new 3BD/2.5BA 2-story is currently under construction.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1259 Elm Tree Commons Ct
1259 Elm Tree Commons Ct, Moscow Mills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1050 sqft
3 BR, 1 1/2 bath townhouse available. 1050 sq ft. $835./month. $1000 security deposit. Trash is included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities. Units are owner managed.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Katie Lynn Court
117 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1802 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
269 Firehouse
269 Firehouse Lane, Lincoln County, MO
This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out - If you take a look you'll be amazed. This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out, newer gutters and down spouts.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
459 Prairie Creek Drive
459 Prairie Creek Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This newer ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH).
Last updated May 19 at 01:30 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Shadow Trace Drive
311 Shadow Trace Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
This newer 3 Bed/2Bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
