All apartments in Woodson Terrace
Find more places like 9529 Stansberry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodson Terrace, MO
/
9529 Stansberry Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 PM

9529 Stansberry Avenue

9529 Stansberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodson Terrace
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9529 Stansberry Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO 63134
Woodson Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $950.00; IMRID24416

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have any available units?
9529 Stansberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodson Terrace, MO.
What amenities does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have?
Some of 9529 Stansberry Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 Stansberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Stansberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Stansberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9529 Stansberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodson Terrace.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9529 Stansberry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9529 Stansberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 9529 Stansberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9529 Stansberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9529 Stansberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9529 Stansberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9529 Stansberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodson Terrace Apartments with BalconyWoodson Terrace Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodson Terrace Apartments with ParkingWoodson Terrace Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Woodson Terrace Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MO
St. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy