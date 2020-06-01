287 Kerstyn Drive

Amenities
You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. Kitchen features plenty of counter space, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless steel range with double ovens, tiled flooring & beautiful backsplash. Custom paver patio overlooks large level yard. Master Bedroom offers crown molding, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Luxury Master Bath just updated with new flooring, double sink vanity, fixtures & mirrors, separate tub & shower. Other options include convenient Main Floor Laundry, sprinkler system & attic fan. Professionally Finished Lower Level with Rec Room, Full Bath & office/den area. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600.