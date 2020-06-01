All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:35 PM

287 Kerstyn Drive

287 Kerstyn Drive · (636) 720-3000
Location

287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2373 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. Kitchen features plenty of counter space, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless steel range with double ovens, tiled flooring & beautiful backsplash. Custom paver patio overlooks large level yard. Master Bedroom offers crown molding, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Luxury Master Bath just updated with new flooring, double sink vanity, fixtures & mirrors, separate tub & shower. Other options include convenient Main Floor Laundry, sprinkler system & attic fan. Professionally Finished Lower Level with Rec Room, Full Bath & office/den area. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have any available units?
287 Kerstyn Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Kerstyn Drive have?
Some of 287 Kerstyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Kerstyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 Kerstyn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Kerstyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 287 Kerstyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 Kerstyn Drive does offer parking.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Kerstyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 287 Kerstyn Drive has a pool.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 Kerstyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Kerstyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Kerstyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Kerstyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
