Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed green community nest technology

The Trace Apartments



In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day. And The Trace is the ideal place to relax and recharge with luxe new apartments, a super-fun amenities line-up, and a bonafide nature preserve as our backyard.



Located in Weldon Spring, The Trace offers a combination of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Complete with a Retro Game Lounge, heated salt-water swimming pool, Dog Park, outdoor grilling station for sizzling social hours, Fitness-on-Demand, and 24-hour fitness center, and so much more.