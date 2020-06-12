/
2 bedroom apartments
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weldon Spring, MO
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Results within 1 mile of Weldon Spring
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Weldon Spring
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
20 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.
1 Unit Available
745 Sugar Glen
745 Sugar Glen Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath upper level condo available for lease! Master bedroom has it's own full bath and walk in closet, 2nd bath has plenty of counter space. Good sized living room with walk out deck for enjoying the beautiful weather.
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Weldon Spring
2 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1057 sqft
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
48 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$997
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
46 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
17 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
