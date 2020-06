Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*******************************************************************

SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT:

http://www.stlsmartrentals.com/schedule-a-showing

*******************************************************************



Looking to live in Webster Groves? This apartment is for you! Great location for this 1 bed unit . Unit has central ac and heat. Hardwood flooring. Property offers onsite laundry and some garage parking access, plus off street parking. Extra storage lockers available in basement.



To apply: Stlsmartrentals.com



This unit is priced to lease ASAP

First come first serve!

Application fee= $30

Security Deposit = $845



QUALIFICATIONS:

No eviction in the last 5 years

No felonies in the last 5 years

Income 3X Rent



Tenants pay for electric and gas.

Additional $40 for sewer, water trash etc.



Year Lease. Non Smoking. No Pets

Studio 1 bath apartment