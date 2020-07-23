1501 Stoneybrooke Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE SEP 4: Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Clover Creek Subdivision. With easy access to Whiteman AFB & in the Warrensburg School District. Beautiful, split level house with a fully fenced private backyard. Walk out from the dining room onto the large deck. Back yard features an oversized stained patio, great landscaping, & a storage shed. Home has a wood burning fireplace, tray ceilings & large master bedroom with a master bathroom. Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets space, stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher, & microwave appliances and a center island. 3 bedrooms are all on the main floor, and the basement area is finished with a family area & half bath. Laundry area with hookups in the basement (washer/dryer are not included) & a 2 car garage.

Tenants are responsible for utilities and maintaining the yard. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Tenants are required to fill out our $18 application & be approved. 1 year lease required with a $1550 deposit.

This home is pet friendly but we do require an additional $250 per pet deposit and an additional $25/month per pet fee. 2 pet limit.

Click on the following link for a full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps_2wwTzi10&t=27s