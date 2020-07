Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access on-site laundry clubhouse playground

In-person tours by appointment.





Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City. This beautiful, central city in Missouri boasts a thriving atmosphere that is home to the Delmar Loop, Shaw Park, and the St. Louis Walk of Fame. The area provides a suburban feel with many shopping centers and other automobile-centered development. On the west side of the city is The Oaks on Bonhomme Apartments. We’re conveniently located near major highways and just minutes from downtown Clayton, Washington University, and Barnes Jewish Hospital.