6261 Clemens Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now!



Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop. Easy access to I-64, close to bus stops and the new Loop Trolley, Washington University, SLU, Central West End and more. A quiet, tree lined street in the middle of it all!



3+ bedrooms, 1 and 2 bath, updated galley kitchen, fireplace, outdoor space, and high ceilings await you in this spacious apartment unit.

Glossy hardwood floors, great attention to detail, and old world charm with a modern twist are what you can expect to find when you set foot in the gorgeous apartment at 6261 Clemens!



Garage spaces available for an additional fee, first come first served



1W: Market at $1550 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom- Available mid August

2W: Market at $1500 Available mid June 4 bedroom/1 bathroom

3W: Market at $1400 Available mid June 4 bedroom/1 bathroom