All apartments in University City
Find more places like 6261 Clemens Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University City, MO
/
6261 Clemens Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6261 Clemens Avenue

6261 Clemens Avenue · (314) 363-6441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO 63130
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now!

Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop. Easy access to I-64, close to bus stops and the new Loop Trolley, Washington University, SLU, Central West End and more. A quiet, tree lined street in the middle of it all!

3+ bedrooms, 1 and 2 bath, updated galley kitchen, fireplace, outdoor space, and high ceilings await you in this spacious apartment unit.
Glossy hardwood floors, great attention to detail, and old world charm with a modern twist are what you can expect to find when you set foot in the gorgeous apartment at 6261 Clemens!

Garage spaces available for an additional fee, first come first served

1W: Market at $1550 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom- Available mid August
2W: Market at $1500 Available mid June 4 bedroom/1 bathroom
3W: Market at $1400 Available mid June 4 bedroom/1 bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have any available units?
6261 Clemens Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6261 Clemens Avenue have?
Some of 6261 Clemens Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Clemens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Clemens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Clemens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Clemens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6261 Clemens Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Clemens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have a pool?
No, 6261 Clemens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6261 Clemens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6261 Clemens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Clemens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6261 Clemens Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6261 Clemens Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr
University City, MO 63132
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln
University City, MO 63132
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd
University City, MO 63132

Similar Pages

University City 1 BedroomsUniversity City 2 Bedrooms
University City Apartments with ParkingUniversity City Pet Friendly Places
University City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington University in St LouisSouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity