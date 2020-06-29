All apartments in Twin Oaks
Find more places like Villages of Twin Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Twin Oaks, MO
/
Villages of Twin Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

Villages of Twin Oaks

1300 Big Bend Road · (833) 412-0090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
13 Month Lease or Longer - 1st Month of Rent Free. 24 Month Lease - 2 Months of Rent Free (1st & 13th).
Browse Similar Places
Twin Oaks
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villages of Twin Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest suite
hot tub
new construction
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!

Introducing The Villages of Twin Oaks! Our brand new community is conveniently located at Hwy 141 and Big Bend Road in Twin Oaks, MO. Our 1, 2, & 3 bedroom luxury apartments feature large, open floorplans with upscale finishes. Our pet-friendly, smoke and vape-free community boasts a rooftop pool, spa and lounge, a high-endurance fitness center and a luxurious clubroom with conversational seating and specialty coffee bar. We invite you to schedule a tour to see why this beautiful community should be your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (up to 1 month's rent)
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $50, Private Garage: $85.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villages of Twin Oaks have any available units?
Villages of Twin Oaks has 24 units available starting at $1,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villages of Twin Oaks have?
Some of Villages of Twin Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villages of Twin Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Villages of Twin Oaks is offering the following rent specials: 13 Month Lease or Longer - 1st Month of Rent Free. 24 Month Lease - 2 Months of Rent Free (1st & 13th).
Is Villages of Twin Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Villages of Twin Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Villages of Twin Oaks offers parking.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villages of Twin Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Villages of Twin Oaks has a pool.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks have accessible units?
No, Villages of Twin Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villages of Twin Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Villages of Twin Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, Villages of Twin Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Villages of Twin Oaks?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Twin Oaks 1 BedroomsTwin Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Twin Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTwin Oaks Apartments with Garage
Twin Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, IL
Shiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity