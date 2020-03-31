611 South 7th Street Apt 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

Completely furnished month to month - utilities paid include Electric, Water, cable & trash. Cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and glassware provided, as well as bedding. Also available unfurnished on yrs lease at $490.

Coming to the area for school or work? We have an apartment for you. This property is a hidden gem in Tarkio, it is located in a beautiful park like setting. Tarkio Village is conveniently located in the heart of Tarkio, Just under 20 miles from Highway 29, and .2 miles from Highway 59. New Owners, property recently updated. One and Two Bedroom Apartments featuring bulk cable discounts, basketball, playground, BBQ Pits, picnic tables, plenty of parking and professionally managed. Laundry room on the ground level for easy access. Water and trash services paid by Tarkio Village. Furnished packages available with all utilities included. Sorry No Pets.