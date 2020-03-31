All apartments in Tarkio
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:18 AM

611 South 7th Street Apt 21

611 S 7th St · (660) 672-4162
Location

611 S 7th St, Tarkio, MO 64491

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Completely furnished month to month - utilities paid include Electric, Water, cable & trash. Cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and glassware provided, as well as bedding. Also available unfurnished on yrs lease at $490.
Coming to the area for school or work? We have an apartment for you. This property is a hidden gem in Tarkio, it is located in a beautiful park like setting. Tarkio Village is conveniently located in the heart of Tarkio, Just under 20 miles from Highway 29, and .2 miles from Highway 59. New Owners, property recently updated. One and Two Bedroom Apartments featuring bulk cable discounts, basketball, playground, BBQ Pits, picnic tables, plenty of parking and professionally managed. Laundry room on the ground level for easy access. Water and trash services paid by Tarkio Village. Furnished packages available with all utilities included. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

