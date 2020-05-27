607 South 7th Street, Apt 10

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

Unit is newly renovated. Has new wood laminate flooring in the living room dinette and bedroom and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Rents for $950 completely furnished with linens, kitchen cookware, dish ware, basic cable package and all utilities paid... Does require a $500 security deposit to reserve ..

Coming to the area for school or work? We have an apartment for you. This property is a hidden gem in Tarkio, it is located in a beautiful park like setting. Tarkio Village is conveniently located in the heart of Tarkio, Just under 20 miles from Highway 29, and .2 miles from Highway 59. New Owners, property recently updated. One and Two Bedroom Apartments featuring bulk cable discounts, basketball, playground, BBQ Pits, picnic tables, plenty of parking and professionally managed. Laundry room on the ground level for easy access. Water and trash services paid by Tarkio Village. Furnished packages available with all utilities included. Sorry No Pets.