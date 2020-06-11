All apartments in Tarkio
Find more places like 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarkio, MO
/
606 South 7th Street, Apt 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

606 South 7th Street, Apt 3

606 South 7th Street · (660) 672-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

606 South 7th Street, Tarkio, MO 64491

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
2nd floor unit, 4 steps from ground level, 1 bedroom, newly remodeled with wood laminate flooring in living room, dinette, hallway and bedroom; ceramic tile in the galley kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout. Rent is $400 and includes refrigerator, stove, AC Unit and cable furnished. $400 Security deposit required for move in.
Laundry mat is directly across the driveway, in office, and swing set, basketball hoop and picnic area nearby.
Coming to the area for school or work? We have an apartment for you. This property is a hidden gem in Tarkio, it is located in a beautiful park like setting. Tarkio Village is conveniently located in the heart of Tarkio, Just under 20 miles from Highway 29, and .2 miles from Highway 59. New Owners, property recently updated. One and Two Bedroom Apartments featuring bulk cable discounts, basketball, playground, BBQ Pits, picnic tables, plenty of parking and professionally managed. Laundry room on the ground level for easy access. Water and trash services paid by Tarkio Village. Furnished packages available with all utilities included. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have any available units?
606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have?
Some of 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarkio.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 606 South 7th Street, Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plattsmouth, NE
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity