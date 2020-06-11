606 South 7th Street, Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

2nd floor unit, 4 steps from ground level, 1 bedroom, newly remodeled with wood laminate flooring in living room, dinette, hallway and bedroom; ceramic tile in the galley kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout. Rent is $400 and includes refrigerator, stove, AC Unit and cable furnished. $400 Security deposit required for move in.

Laundry mat is directly across the driveway, in office, and swing set, basketball hoop and picnic area nearby.

Coming to the area for school or work? We have an apartment for you. This property is a hidden gem in Tarkio, it is located in a beautiful park like setting. Tarkio Village is conveniently located in the heart of Tarkio, Just under 20 miles from Highway 29, and .2 miles from Highway 59. New Owners, property recently updated. One and Two Bedroom Apartments featuring bulk cable discounts, basketball, playground, BBQ Pits, picnic tables, plenty of parking and professionally managed. Laundry room on the ground level for easy access. Water and trash services paid by Tarkio Village. Furnished packages available with all utilities included. Sorry No Pets.